SOFIA, June 13 Standard and Poor's Ratings
Services cut Bulgaria's sovereign credit ratings one notch to
BBB- on Friday, saying the country's political environment poses
risks to much-needed reforms.
S&P said the revision reflects the view that the absence of
meaningful progress on reforms will constrain economic growth
and keep unemployment high.
"Bulgaria's political environment continues to pose a
challenge for the implementation of reforms needed to tackle
deep-rooted institutional and economic problems," it said in a
statement. It revised the country's outlook to stable from
negative, however.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)