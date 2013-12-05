* Govt aims to keep electricity costs low
* Investors object to the fee, seek president's veto
(Adds details, background)
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, Dec 5 Bulgaria's parliament voted on
Thursday to impose a 20 percent charge on income from wind and
solar power installations next year as the Socialist-led
government struggles to keep down electricity bills and reduce
deficits related to clean energy.
The government, faced with daily protests over corruption,
has pledged to keep power costs low to avoid mass public unrest
in a country where energy bills take a big chunk of people's
monthly income, especially during the winter.
Protests over high electricity bills - partly the result of
investment in green energy - toppled the previous centre-right
cabinet in February.
Countries across Europe have also sought to cut subsidies to
wind and solar energy that have pushed up consumer electricity
bills.
The new fee, taking back some of the generous subsidies the
European Union's poorest country pays to the producers of green
energy, was approved as part of Bulgaria's 2014 budget.
Wind and solar power producers have attacked the new fee,
which was proposed between the two budget law readings without
prior debate. They say it will lead to bankruptcies and scare
away foreign investors.
Dozens of investors from Germany, Austria, the United States
and South Korea have rushed to the Balkan country to take
advantage of the subsidies. Their investment of more than 4
billion euros ($5.4 billion) has built 1,600 megawatts in wind
and solar power installations.
Bulgaria's parliament also voted to limit the amount of
energy that can be purchased at preferential prices, which the
green energy sector says will hit their income by 15 to 20
percent on the top of the new fee.
"These measures are only concerning wind and solar energy
producers. We will appeal to the president to impose a veto on
the 2014 budget to stop that discriminatory move," said Nikola
Gazdov, of the Bulgarian Photovoltaic Association.
Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski said on Wednesday that the
expected proceeds of about 150 million levs ($104 million) from
the fee next year will be used to cut growing deficits in the
energy sector, partially related to clean energy.
The state energy regulator has cut electricity costs for
households by a total of 13 percent since February, worsening
the plight of the public energy supplier NEK, as well as of
power producers and distributors.
NEK reported outstanding payments to power producers of 800
million levs ($554.50 million) in the first nine months of 2013.
Its net loss stood at 96 million levs through September.
The deficit was mainly due to the gap between the regulated
prices at which NEK sells to consumers and the expensive energy
it is obliged to buy from renewable sources, high-efficiency
generators and under long-term purchase agreements.
Elsewhere in Europe, Germany is to limit the growth of
renewables and reform controversial incentives for the sector by
next summer to try to slow the rise in electricity costs for
households.
The Czech Republic has imposed a 26 percent tax on solar
plants that began operating in 2009 and 2010 reduce a drain on
government revenue.
The tax was set to expire at the end of 2013, but under a new
law it will continue at a lower rate of 10 percent on solar
power plants that started in 2010.
Greece introduced a 27 percent tax on revenues of solar power
installations and 10 percent tax on wind power farms last year,
which is due to expire in June 2014. The taxes can be extended
by a year.
($1 = 1.4428 Bulgarian levs)
(Additional reporting by Michael Kahn in Prague and Harry
Papachristou in Athens; Editing by David Goodman and Jane
Merriman)