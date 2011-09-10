SOFIA, Sept 10 Hundreds of foreign tourists are
stranded at the Bulgarian Black Sea airport of Burgas after
their charter flights were cancelled over a payment row between
their tour operator and the flight carrier, officials said on
Saturday.
Over 800 Russian and Finnish tourists could not return home
after privately owned Bulgaria Air cancelled four charter
flights to Moscow, St. Petersburg and Helsinki citing unpaid
bills from Bulgarian tour operator Alma Tours.
Alma Tours did not respond to phone calls on Saturday but in
a statement to Focus News, it expressed "deepest regrets that a
trade dispute caused inconvenience and distress for the tourists
and guests of Bulgaria" and hope that a compromise could be
reached to get the tourists home.
Bulgaria has been struggling to lure back holiday makers to
its coastal hotels and resorts since the global credit boom went
bust in 2007.
"We will do all that we can to help the tourists," deputy
Economy Minister Ivo Marinov said.
"This is very unfortunate as we have put in a lot of effort
and have seen a 40 percent rise in Russian tourist visits this
summer. But such a trade row hits the image of Bulgarian
tourism," he said.
A Bulgaria Air plane carrying 186 Russian tourists took off
late on Saturday to Moscow after a Russian tour operator paid
for the flight, Bulgarian news agency Focus reported, but a
charter flight to Helsinki for Saturday and another scheduled
for Sunday morning to Riga had been cancelled.
Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has made available the
government's own plane with 96 seats on board to transport some
of the stranded Russian tourists to Moscow later on Saturday,
the head of the plane's crew said.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)