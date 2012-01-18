SOFIA Jan 18 The Bulgarian parliament
banned on Wednesday shale oil and gas exploration through
hydraulic fracturing or fracking due to environmental concerns
following widespread protests against the unconventional gas.
A total of 166 deputies in the 240-strong chamber voted to
impose a permanent ban on fracking, an exploration method which
involves injecting water mixed with sand and chemicals at high
pressure into shale formations.
Deputies said there were not enough proofs the drilling
method was environmentally safe. Critics worry it may poison
underground waters, trigger earthquakes and pose serious hazards
to public health.
On Tuesday, the government cancelled a shale gas exploration
permit to U.S. energy major Chevron.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Keiron Henderson)