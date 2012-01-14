* Protesters call for a moratorium on shale gas drilling
* Aversion to energy technology runs high
SOFIA Jan 14 Thousands of Bulgarians
protested throughout the Balkan country on Saturday against
exploration for shale gas, worried it would poison underground
waters, trigger earthquakes and pose serious public health
hazards.
Protesters rallied in more than six major Bulgarian cities
calling for a moratorium on shale gas tests through hydraulic
fracturing, known as fracking, and demanding a new law to ban
unconventional drilling for gas in the southeastern European
country.
"I am opposed because we do not know what chemicals they
will put in the ground. Once they poison the water, what shall
we drink?" said Olga Petrova, 24, a student who attended a
protest in Sofia.
In June, the centre-right government granted a licence to
U.S. energy major Chevron to test for shale gas in
northeastern Bulgaria, with the hope that it could reduce the
country's almost complete dependence on gas imports from
Russia's Gazprom.
Shale gas is natural gas locked in rock formations that in
the past decade has been found in abundance around the world and
is considered a major source of future energy, but its drilling
method has raised environmental concerns globally.
Fracking involves injecting water mixed with sand and
chemicals into shale formations at high pressures to extract
fuel. Critics worry that fracking fluids might get into
groundwater-holding aquifers and contaminate them.
The possibility for shale gas wells in the Dobrudzha region,
Bulgaria's main grain producer, is stirruing growing opposition
by environmentalists who want to safeguard drinking water and
land.
They worry the fracking may also trigger earthquakes and
cause cancer and other diseases to those who would live near the
shale wells.
The government has tried to ease concerns by saying the
tests for shale gas are not the same as actual drilling.
Under pressure by green groups, however, it decided to seek
an environment impact study prior to tests after consulting with
the European Commission.
Neighbouring Romania and Serbia are also planning shale gas
tests, and Poland expects its first shale gas production to
start in 2014-15.
The impact from shale gas exploration, which has
revolutionized the U.S. natural gas industry, has been put under
scrutiny globally.
Public health professionals and advocates in the United
States called recently for rigorous studies on public health
effects.
France banned fracking in July, while Britain suspended the
deep-excavation practice near Blackpool after minor tremors in
the spring.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Jane Baird)