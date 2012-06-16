SOFIA, June 16 Bulgaria's president on Saturday
vetoed new measures that would have made it easier for
developers to build ski runs and ski lifts after three days of
protests by environmentalists who said the move threatened the
Balkan country's forests.
The measures - approved by parliament last Wednesday - were
designed to boost winter tourism by spurring a construction boom
by doing away with the need for developers to buy state land or
pay fees to change its official use.
But Rosen Plevneliev, who won the presidency last October
with the backing of the ruling centre-right GERB party, said he
was vetoing the move to give the cabinet and environmentalists
more time to reach a compromise on the divisive issue.
"The law raises reasonable doubts about...unbalanced
decisions which will confront us with irreparable consequences
to the environment," Plevneliev said, adding that he believed
the country did, however, need to find a way of developing its
winter resorts.
His intervention followed three days of protests during
which about 30 people were arrested for blocking a major traffic
intersection in Sofia, the capital.
Environmental activists had argued the measures would
benefit only a few influential ski developers, making it easier
and cheaper for them to destroy the country's forests and
wildlife.
Eager to mute public discontent in one of the European
Union's poorest countries, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said he
welcomed the veto and urged deputies to review the changes,
taking into account the arguments of local communities near
resorts and of activists.
Ski resorts in the Rila, Pirin and Rhodopi mountains in the
south of the Balkan country have flourished thanks to low prices
compared to resorts in the Alps, while still offering good
infrastructure and reliable snow, and the government is keen to
expand the sector.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)