SOFIA Dec 14 Bulgaria, where more than a
third of adults smoke, plans to ban smoking in indoor public
spaces from June 1, 2012, the government said on Wednesday.
The ban, which has to be approved by parliament, would also
forbid smoking outside of nurseries, kindergartens and schools.
The European Union poorest member is the country with the
second highest tobacco consumption in the bloc (39 percent of
the adult population smoke) after Greece, a 2010 Eurobarometer
survey shows. Almost one in three 13-15 year-olds is a also
smoker.
The Balkan country has already banned smoking in hospitals,
offices and on public transport and also requires restaurant and
bar owners to designate smoking and non-smoking areas, but the
measures have been widely ignored.
The ruling centre-right GERB party had previously opposed a
ban on smoking indoors in public places, saying it would hurt
the tourism industry in the Black Sea country in times of
economic crisis.
According to a poll carried out by the health ministry, some
63 percent of the Bulgarians favour a ban on smoking indoors in
public places.
