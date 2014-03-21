REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
MOSCOW/SOFIA, March 21 A consortium led by Russia's Stroitransgaz, owned by sanctions-hit businessman Gennady Timchenko, will win a 3.5 billion-euro deal to build a section of the South Stream gas pipeline across Bulgaria, industry sources said on Friday.
Timchenko owns 63 percent in Stroitransgaz Group and on Thursday was on the list of Russian officials and businessmen who were hit by U.S. sanctions over Ukraine.
"The Stroitransgaz-led consortium has been picked to build the Bulgarian part of the pipeline," a source familiar with the deal said. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova in Moscow, Angel Krasimirov and Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.