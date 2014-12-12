* S&P cites weaknesses in banking system, financial sector

By Angel Krasimirov

SOFIA, Dec 12 Credit agency Standard & Poor's cut its sovereign credit rating on Bulgaria to below investment grade on Friday, due mainly to widespread weakness in a domestic banking sector hit by runs on two lenders in June.

S&P, which cut its rating from BBB-, the lowest investment grade, to BB+, also cited the new government's need to raise debt to prop up local lenders. The ratings outlook was stable.

The European Union's poorest country is mired in its worst financial crisis since the 1990s and in political instability that has seen the government change hands five times in under two years.

Foreign investment has fallen sharply and economic growth is likely to dwindle to 0.5 percent next year, according to S&P.

"The stable outlook balances the risks we see from potential vulnerabilities building up in the financial sector against still-low levels of government indebtedness," S&P said in a statement. "We could lower the ratings if the domestic financial system requires further government support."

Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, whose government came to power in October, said S&P had overlooked some positives. "We are ... confident that soon the agency will have a reason to reconsider its opinion," he said in a statement.

BAD NEWS FOR RUSSIA?

Standard Bank analyst Tim Ash expressed surprise at the downgrade, citing Bulgaria's relatively healthy public finances.

"If (S&P) ...cut Bulgaria, they are now very likely to also cut Russia to junk, as the challenges it faces are much bigger," he said.

Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) was hit by a run on deposits in June after media reports surfaced of murky dealings at Bulgaria's fourth-largest lender.

The panic spread to No.3 lender First Investment Bank the following week, prompting the government to extend an emergency credit line to the banking system.

After an audit at Corpbank identified a huge capital shortfall and major governance failings, the central bank took away its licence, forcing the government to raise more cash to help pay depositors.

Corpbank is sometimes known by its Bulgarian acronym "KTB".

"While the new government is seeking to reform the supervisory framework, it remains to be seen whether deeper governance issues will be addressed," S&P said.

S&P had already downgraded Bulgaria's rating in June, a week before the first bank run, citing the risk that political instability posed to reforms. (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey and John Stonestreet)