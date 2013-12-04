(Adds detail about value of the deal)
BRUSSELS Dec 4 The European Commission approved
on Wednesday a Bulgarian plan to allocate free carbon allowances
worth several hundred million euros to fund modernisation of its
electricity sector.
The European Commission's competition chief, Joaquin
Almunia, said in a statement that the funding would help curb
greenhouse gas emissions and improve security of supply.
Bulgaria will allocate around 54 million free permits to its
power companies for the 2013-2020 period, said a Commission
source, who asked not to be named because of internal policy.
The market value of the free allowances will be calculated
using a formula that Bulgaria must make public, the source said.
The Commission said the aid would be worth as much as 945
million euros, which the source said would be the maximum
possible value of the permits.
The investment would amount to around 241 million euros if
the allocated permits were valued at the current market level of
4.47 euros for benchmark EU Allowances for December delivery
, according to Reuters estimates.
Bulgaria's modernisation plans include building
infrastructure, closing some inefficient coal-fired plants and
replacing them with natural gas and renewable energy production
as part of a more varied energy mix, the Commission said.
($1 = 0.7360 euros)
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Ben Garside; editing by Charlie
Dunmore and Jane Baird)