By Carolyn Cohn
| LONDON, July 24
LONDON, July 24 Bulgarian stocks have survived
political troubles to hold onto their position as this year's
top performing frontier market, helped by a relatively upbeat
economic outlook compared with other countries in the region.
Like many frontier economies - less developed emerging
markets - Bulgaria has its share of political risks.
Bulgarian lawmakers, ministers and journalists were escorted
out of parliament early on Wednesday after being trapped inside
for about eight hours by anti-corruption protesters outside. The
crowd was demanding the resignation of the Socialist-led
cabinet, after elections only two months ago.
Yet the European Union's poorest country boasts a higher
growth forecast and lower debt and deficit ratios than others in
the region. Its currency peg to the euro is another attraction
for international investors.
"In terms of the economic fundamentals, Bulgaria is not in
such a bad shape," said Zsolt Papp, investment strategist at UBP
in Zurich.
"The politics are bad in Bulgaria but they've been bad for
years, there's no surprises there."
Bulgaria is the top scorer in the MSCI frontiers index
, rising nearly 60 percent in 2013. (link.reuters.com/zyh97s)
It only has two stocks in that index - diversified company
Chimimport and pharmaceutical firm Sopharma.
But the local stock market has risen 30 percent
this year, hitting 2-1/2 year highs on Wednesday.
Bulgaria is partly playing catch-up with other emerging
markets, which attracted huge capital flows in the past few
years, investors say.
"Bulgaria has been lagging as low liquidity and concern
about Greece kept foreigners away and market infrastructure
still needs some development," said Alo Kullamaa, fund manager
at SEB in Tallinn.
Banks in indebted Greece own a chunk of the Bulgarian
banking sector.
However, Kullamaa said retail investor sentiment had
recently improved, adding: "Local pension funds are cash-rich
and seem to be looking for quality opportunities."
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
forecasts Bulgaria's economy will grow 1 percent this year,
slightly below Romania but far outperforming the contraction
forecast for Hungary and Slovenia. Bulgaria's government debt is
one of the smallest in the region at 18.5 percent of GDP.
The issue of deleveraging by Western European banks -
including those in neighbouring Greece - has been a concern for
policymakers in the region in the past few years but has not
been as severe as anticipated.
And stocks look undervalued, with price/earnings ratios at
around 5 times for the MSCI Bulgaria index, compared with an
average of 12 for emerging markets and 6 for emerging Europe,
according to Datastream.
Investors are not buying all the country's assets. Bond
prices have been falling in recent weeks, in line
with other emerging markets.
The political friction may become a greater deterrent if it
persists, analysts said.
"It has been unstable for a few weeks now so there will
probably be some downside (for Bulgarian stocks)," said Liza
Ermolenko, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.
(Additional reporting by Philip Baillie and Natsuko Waki;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)