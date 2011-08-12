SOFIA Aug 12 The Bulgarian communications regulator said on Friday it plans to grant a 3G mobile phone network licence to facilitate the launch of a fourth mobile operator in the country.

Companies will be able to submit applications for the UMTS licence by Sept.1, the regulator said in a statement.

The regulator is obliged to invite other bidders if one firm has asked it to issue a licence. 4G COM applied in July, it said, but could provide no more information about the company. It said it will run a tender if there are further bidders

Penetration of mobile services in the European Union's poorest nation, with 7.4 million people, stood at 133 percent last October, data from the European Commission showed.

All three mobile operators in Bulgaria are foreign owned.

Mobiltel is controlled by Telekom Austria , Globul is the local unit of Greece's OTE (OTEr.AT) and debt-laden Vivacom is controlled by PineBridge Investments, in turn owned by Hong Kong telecoms and media tycoon Richard Li. (Reporting by Irina Ivanova; Editing by David Hulmes)