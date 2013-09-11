(Adds UK still investigating)
SOFIA, Sept 11 Bulgaria said on Wednesday it was
closing its investigation into one of the most notorious
assassinations of the late Cold War, the killing of exiled
dissident Georgy Markov with the poisoned tip of an umbrella on
London's Waterloo Bridge.
Markov, a writer, journalist and opponent of Bulgaria's then
communist regime, died on Sept. 11, 1978, days after a stranger
barged into him at a bus stop and shot a poisoned pellet into
his leg. Prosecutors have failed to identify, arrest or charge
anybody for the crime, known as the "Bulgarian umbrella".
"The probe will be abandoned as of tomorrow, when the
absolute statute of limitations of 35 years will expire," said
prosecutors' office spokeswoman Rumiana Arnaudova.
"To overcome the statute of limitations, we need to have a
suspect for the crime arrested, charged or put on a search list.
As of the moment, we have not established the perpetrator and
neither of the above actions are undertaken," Arnaudova said.
British police, however, said their investigation, drawing
in international authorities, would go on.
"We can confirm that the inquiry remains open and has been a
particularly complex investigation," said a spokeswoman for
London's Metropolitan Police, which keeps the fatal pellet in a
private museum at the force's headquarters.
According to accounts of the incident, Markov, who defected
to the West in 1969, was waiting for a bus when he felt a sharp
sting in his thigh. A stranger fumbled behind him with an
umbrella he had dropped and mumbled "sorry" before walking away.
Markov died four days later of what is believed to be ricin
poisoning, for which there is no antidote.
Five years ago, the Bulgarian daily Dnevnik published an
investigation into communist-era secret police files which
identified Markov's suspected assassin as an agent code-named
"Piccadilly".
The files show how the agent had "special training" from
Bulgaria's secret police and received two medals, several free
holidays and $30,000 after Markov's death, Dnevnik said, adding
that Markov's case was discussed with the KGB in Moscow.
In 2008, Bulgarian prosecutors extended the investigation by
five years, hoping that access to communist era secret police
files would help solve the case. But Bulgarian authorities say
this brought no clarity about the identity of the killer.
