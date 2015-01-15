* US keen to counter Russian influence in NATO ally Bulgaria
* Bulgaria heavily reliant on Russian energy
* Washington to send energy envoy to Bulgaria
* Washington pushing Sofia to improve rule of law
By Arshad Mohammed and Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, Jan 15 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
pledged to support Bulgaria's efforts to wean itself off
dependence on Russian energy at the launch of an annual
strategic dialogue between the two NATO allies on Thursday.
Russia's cancellation in December of a multi-billion-dollar
gas pipeline that would have benefited Bulgaria has highlighted
Sofia's vulnerability to fallout from the West's standoff with
Russia over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
Under pressure from both Washington and Brussels, Bulgaria's
previous, Socialist-led government reluctantly halted work on
South Stream. The project aimed to feed gas to Europe while
bypassing Ukraine, which is at loggerheads with Russia over gas
supplies and annexation of part of its territory.
"The United States is prepared to help Bulgaria which has
made difficult decisions in order to try to protect its energy
future," Kerry told reporters in the Bulgarian capital.
The United States will send an energy envoy to Sofia to work
on projects, including further talks with U.S. firm Westinghouse
over a deal to build a new nuclear reactor on the Danube River.
Bulgaria depends on Russia for 90 percent of its gas, which
comes via Ukraine. A 2009 Russia-Ukraine standoff left hundreds
of thousands of Bulgarian households shivering and hit its
industry as Russia turned off the taps.
Kerry said it was unclear if Russia would punish Bulgaria
for moving away from Russian energy, but said Washington would
stand by Sofia, which also relies on Russia for nuclear fuel.
Its sole oil refinery is owned by Russia's Lukoil.
U.S. officials said graft left the Balkan nation open to
undue influence from Moscow and Kerry encouraged Bulgaria's
efforts to reform its judiciary and enforce the rule of law.
Bulgaria is the EU's poorest member state and also one of
its most corrupt and fighting graft would make the country's
political and business class less susceptible to bribes.
"Here in Bulgaria, it (the fight on corruption) is not just
about strengthening the democracy of the country. It is about
providing a climate for investment and shielding the country
from those who exploit the situation to gain undue influence
over your choices as a nation," Kerry said.
The South Stream cancellation last month has increased
Sofia's desire to develop as a regional gas hub. Washington
supports the construction of a pipeline between Greece and
Bulgaria, which could allow Azeri gas to provide an alternative
to Russian energy.
