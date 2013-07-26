SOFIA, July 26 UK-registered company United
Capital, the selected buyer of Bulgaria's largest private
pension fund Doverie, said on Friday it plans to file soon for
regulatory approvals with Bulgarian authorities and keep the
current management.
Vienna Insurance Group has agreed to sell its 92.58
percent stake in Doverie to United Capital, but lack of public
information about who stands behind the buyer has raised
concerns in Bulgaria and ruling Socialists have urged the
financial regulator to halt the deal.
United Capital has no stock market listing, website, or
phone number. The lack of transparency about the deal has
prompted the resignation of the management board of Doverie,
which has more than 1.25 million contributors and almost 1.8
billion levs ($1.2 billion) under management.
In an emailed statement from Vienna, United Capital said it
was a holding entity engaged in the financial services with
assets that include stakes in insurance companies, real estate
funds, banks and industrial assets in the European Union, the
United States and Russia. The company and its affiliates manage
more than 2 billion euros, it said.
"United Capital will soon present the materials required by
the Bulgarian regulatory authorities for the implementation of
the transaction pursuant to the signed share purchase
agreement," said Deborah Sturman, United Capital's chairing
director who is also an international attorney.
"The funding of the transaction will be provided solely by
its shareholders, as required by the regulatory authorities in
the UK and Bulgaria," she said.
The statement said one of United Capital's key investors was
Sergei Mastyugin, member of the supervisory board of Russia's
Investbank.
It also said a partner company, LJ Capital, has
significantly increased its interest in United Capital to
"further enhance its management and financial capacity". It did
not elaborate.
Sturman also said the company plans to keep the current
chief executive of the pension fund Doverie, Daniela Petkova on
her post.
Bulgaria's financial regulator has said it would carefully
look into all documents the new owner files before it rules on
the transaction.