MOSCOW Nov 20 Bulgarian telecoms firm Vivacom was sold at auction for a final price of 330 million euros ($352.3 million), the chief executive of VTB Capital's Bulgarian unit, Milen Veltchev, said on Friday.

The buyer agreed to take on 400 million euros of debt, meaning that the implied price of the company, Bulgaria's leading telecoms operator, was 730 million euros, Veltchev said.

Veltchev added that VTB Capital would reveal the buyer of Vivacom after a share purchase agreement had been signed. ($1 = 0.9366 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)