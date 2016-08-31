Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SOFIA Aug 31 A consortium led by Bulgarian businessman Spas Roussev has taken control of Bulgaria's leading telecoms operator Vivacom from Russia's VTB Bank after winning an auction for the company with a bid of 330 million euros ($368 million).
The auction was held last November but the winner was not confirmed by VTB until Wednesday.
VTB Capital, the investment-banking arm of Russia's second-largest bank, launched the sale after a default on a 150 million euro bridging loan to an indirect holding company of Vivacom. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by David Goodman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)