By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, Aug 31 A consortium led by Bulgarian businessman Spas Roussev has taken control of Bulgaria's leading telecoms operator Vivacom from Russia's VTB Bank, after bidding 330 million euros ($368 mln) for it in an auction.

However, the sale has been contested in an English court by Russian businessman Dmitry Kosarev, who said he now plans to take it to international arbitration.

The auction in November was linked to the collapse of Bulgaria's fourth largest lender Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), whose majority shareholder, Tsvetan Vassilev, controlled 43 percent of Vivacom.

VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of Russia's second-largest bank, launched the sale after a default on a 150 million euro bridging loan to an indirect holding company of Vivacom, InterV Investment.

The winner was not confirmed by VTB until Wednesday.

"On August 30, 2016, the sale of 100 percent of shares in InterV Investment, a Luxembourg-based holding company for Bulgarian Telecommunications Company, (with the trade name Vivacom), was successfully completed," VTB Bank said.

"The company was acquired by Viva Telecom, a consortium headed by Spas Roussev, its largest shareholder, and various minority investors, including VTB," it said in a statement.

Roussev now has a 46 percent stake in Vivacom, VTB holds 20 percent minus one share, while a further 19 percent is held by Delta Capital, controlled by the managers of the Bulgarian office of VTB Capital. The rest is held by former creditors of Vivacom, two sources familiar with the deal said.

VTB said it had partially financed the sale to Viva Telecom with a 240 million euro debt facility, while Roussev was not immediately available for comment.

Meanwhile Russia's Kosarev, who had said he had acquired Vassilev's stake in Vivacom, said that his company Empreno Ventures intends to continue proceedings against the sale at the High Court of Justice in London and will also take the case to the International Court of Arbitration. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Editing by Mark Potter and Alexander Smith)