SOFIA May 27 Economist Petar Chobanov has been
nominated as finance minister in Bulgaria's Socialist-backed
technocrat government of Plamen Oresharski, due to face a
parliamentary vote of confidence later this week, sources
familiar with the process said.
Soft-spoken Chobanov, 36, is not a party member but was in
charge of the ministry's forecast agency in a previous
Socialist-led cabinet until 2009, when Oresharski was a finance
minister.
"He's the choice for finance minister," a senior socialist
politician told Reuters while another official close to party
talks said his grouping was to approve the cabinet lineup
including Chobanov later on Monday.
Oresharski's government of professionals is also backed by
the ethnic Turkish MRF party and is expected to easily win
parliament support as it would need just one abstention of
deputies from the nationalist Attack party or centre-right GERB.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Radu Marinas)