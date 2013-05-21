* Centre-right GERB certain Socialists can form government
* Bulgaria locked in a political stalemate
* Unemployment close to eight-year high
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, May 21 The head of Bulgaria's largest
party said on Tuesday he was convinced his rivals would be able
to form a government, indicating a political stalemate that
could undermine the European Union's poorest economy may soon be
broken.
Former Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said that while his GERB
party would not back the Socialists' attempts to form a ruling
coalition, it would nevertheless lend the next government its
support to introduce crucial economic and social measures.
Bulgaria has been at an impasse since an inconclusive May 12
election, making it difficult to address unemployment close to
an eight-year high and incomes of less than half the EU average
and to avoid protests against low living standards.
Borisov's centre-right GERB, which resigned during protests
in February, is the largest party in a new parliament but cannot
secure backing to control a majority.
The Socialists and their allies, the ethnic Turkish MRF, are
one seat short of a majority in the 240-seat assembly.
Borisov said GERB would not support its rivals in the
confidence vote they need to win to form a government. But the
Socialists and MRF are widely expected to be able to form a
government of technocrats with the backing or abstentions of
individual lawmakers from GERB or nationalist party Attack.
"I am convinced you will form a government," Borisov told
the Socialists at the opening of parliament on Tuesday.
"Those who take up the governance now take a brave and
responsible step and should be supported," he said. "You can
rely on the support of GERB for the measures that need to be
undertaken."
Borisov has often changed tack - insisting he would never
resign just days before he stepped down as premier - and his
comments are no guarantee that Bulgaria will be able to form a
stable government. GERB is still seeking to have the election
annulled due to what it called illegal campaigning.
The Socialists say their proposed government of experts
would command support from protests groups not represented in
parliament. They says their priorities are to create jobs, speed
payments to business and increase support for the poorest.
President Rosen Plevneliev will hold consultations with
political leaders on Thursday about forming a new government.
As the largest party, GERB will have first chance to form a
government, before the Socialists, but has almost no chance of
success. Other parties have refused to work with it because of
its tarnished reputation after it resigned from government.
After the election of a Socialist speaker on Tuesday, GERB
deputies walked out of parliament, blaming Attack for not voting
and hence allowing a Socialist in.
If the nationalist party repeated that during voting for a
new government, the Socialists and MRF would be able to secure
sufficient backing for their administration.
However its leader Volen Siderov told parliament: "Attack
will not support any government in this composition of
parliament."
Lawmakers for the party, some of whose members wear
swastika-emblazoned shirts and make Nazi salutes at rallies,
refused to stand when the EU anthem was played at the opening of
parliament.