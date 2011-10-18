SOFIA Oct 18 Heavy snow, strong winds and
torrential rain in Bulgaria have left hundreds of villages
without electricity and stranded cars and buses, the interior
ministry said on Tuesday.
One man died of cold after being stuck in a forest cabin in
the southeast of the country by the snow, local media reported.
The Black Sea port of Varna has been shut since Sunday and
the port of Burgas reopened on Tuesday after a 25-hour shutdown.
More than 600 villages are without electricity.
The army is helping to rescue cars in the mountain regions
and the city of Varna, which was flooded by hours of heavy rain.
Restoring power in northern areas is extremely difficult due
to the rain and strong gusts of wind, power distributor E.ON
said.
Snow cover in the northeast of the Balkan country reached 15
centimetres.
