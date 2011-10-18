SOFIA Oct 18 Heavy snow, strong winds and torrential rain in Bulgaria have left hundreds of villages without electricity and stranded cars and buses, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

One man died of cold after being stuck in a forest cabin in the southeast of the country by the snow, local media reported.

The Black Sea port of Varna has been shut since Sunday and the port of Burgas reopened on Tuesday after a 25-hour shutdown. More than 600 villages are without electricity.

The army is helping to rescue cars in the mountain regions and the city of Varna, which was flooded by hours of heavy rain.

Restoring power in northern areas is extremely difficult due to the rain and strong gusts of wind, power distributor E.ON said.

Snow cover in the northeast of the Balkan country reached 15 centimetres. (Reporting by Irina Ivanova; Editing by Robert Woodward)