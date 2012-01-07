SOFIA Jan 7 Heavy snow caused chaos in Bulgaria on Saturday, leaving hundreds of villages without electricity and stranding cars, buses and trucks, officials and local media said.

More than 300 villages and towns were without electricity and power distributor EVN said it was difficult to restore power in western Bulgaria due to strong gusts of wind.

The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works warned people to refrain from travelling as snow up to 60 cm (2 foot) deep covered parts of the Balkan country and temperatures dropped to minus 10 Celsius (14 Fahrenheit).

Bulgaria's state news agency BTA said authorities evacuated some 100 children from the winter resort of Semkovo in the Rila mountains in southwestern Bulgaria.

Torrential rain has also swept through regions in southeastern Bulgaria, destroying roads and cutting off remote villages.

Civil defence workers evacuated residents of Ichera - a village, near the town of Sliven, that was swamped by flooding from the Luda Kamchiya River

Meteorologists said the snow was expected to continue falling throughout the country and temperatures were forecast to remain below freezing point. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Williams)