UPDATE 5-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
SOFIA Jan 7 Heavy snow caused chaos in Bulgaria on Saturday, leaving hundreds of villages without electricity and stranding cars, buses and trucks, officials and local media said.
More than 300 villages and towns were without electricity and power distributor EVN said it was difficult to restore power in western Bulgaria due to strong gusts of wind.
The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works warned people to refrain from travelling as snow up to 60 cm (2 foot) deep covered parts of the Balkan country and temperatures dropped to minus 10 Celsius (14 Fahrenheit).
Bulgaria's state news agency BTA said authorities evacuated some 100 children from the winter resort of Semkovo in the Rila mountains in southwestern Bulgaria.
Torrential rain has also swept through regions in southeastern Bulgaria, destroying roads and cutting off remote villages.
Civil defence workers evacuated residents of Ichera - a village, near the town of Sliven, that was swamped by flooding from the Luda Kamchiya River
Meteorologists said the snow was expected to continue falling throughout the country and temperatures were forecast to remain below freezing point. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
Feb 15 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, owner of the Waldorf Astoria hotel chain, reaffirmed its 2017 forecast for a key revenue metric and said it felt more confident about achieving it, as U.S. economic growth gains steam.
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 More than 1,000 people were evacuated from their homes and a state of emergency was declared in New Zealand's third largest city of Christchurch on Thursday because a wildfire threatens homes.