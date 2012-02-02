SOFIA, Feb 2 OTZK, Bulgaria's second-largest zinc and lead smelter, hopes to raise its zinc output this year when it plans to launch a new zinc facility, while its lead production will depend on environmental permits, a senior official said on Thursday.

OTZK plans to produce up to 25,000 tonnes of zinc in 2012, from 16,800 tonnes last year after it puts in operation a new unit in August, said Roberto Mladenov, executive director of Intertrust, which controls the smelter.

"We would aim to reach our zinc production capacity of 25,000 tonnes, but the result will depend on the operation of the ageing facilities and the installation of the new ones, expected in August," he told Reuters.

Zinc output of the smelter, situated near the city of Kardzhali in southeastern Bulgaria, dropped by 12 percent last year due to production breaks needed to overhaul equipment.

The lead output slumped to 6,500 tonnes last year, after the environment ministry closed its lead production in April over pollution concerns.

Mladenov said the company had invested in upgrading the lead units to meet environment standards but was still expecting a green light from the environment ministry to resume production.

OTZK ZINC AND LEAD PRODUCTION (in tonnes)

2011 (result) 2010 (result)

Zinc 16,652 19,063

Lead 6,529 16,652 (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by James Jukwey)