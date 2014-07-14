SOFIA, July 14 Bulgarian political parties
agreed on Monday for the Balkan state to join the European
Single Supervisory Mechanism and also for its central bank to
submit itself to a peer review from the European Banking
Authority, the country's president said.
Rosen Plevneliev also said that the parties had agreed to
allow the government to widen the fiscal deficit, possibly by up
to 3 percent of gross domestic product against a planned target
for 2014 of 1.8 percent.
The president was speaking after a meeting between
Bulgaria's main political parties about the rescue of Corporate
Commercial Bank (Corpbank), which will be allowed to
collapse following a run on deposits last month.
