UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SOFIA, June 23 Bulgaria will nationalise the Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) if talks with existing shareholders to support the lender fail, the finance minister said in a statement on Monday.
Bulgarians will have the choice to keep or withdraw their deposits from Corpbank when it reopens on July 21, he said, adding that it was not yet known what kind of capital increase was needed.
A run on the country's No. 4 lender last week prompted the central bank to take it over on Friday.
"The aim is to recover the bank group and the depositors to receive their funds in full," the finance ministry quoted the Finance Minister Petar Chobanov as saying in a statement. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Matthias Williams)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources