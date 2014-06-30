SOFIA, June 30 The Bulgarian National Bank said
on Monday that it would cut the collateral requirements for
banks accessing local currency funding, easing pressure on the
banks' liquidity.
Banks can now give the central bank collateral equal to as
little as 110 percent of the funding they request from the
central bank. Previously they needed collateral worth at least
125 percent.
The central bank said the measures were taken in the
interests of preserving financial stability. The Balkan country
has seen two bank runs in June and is keen to restore confidence
in its financial system.
The central bank is banned from extending credits to banks
in the country and can only do so in case of a liquidity risk to
the stability of the banking system. Such loans cannot be
extended for more than three months and need to be
collateralised with gold, foreign currency or other high
liquidity assets.
The central bank also said it would cut interest rates on
deposits at Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) - one of the
banks hit by a run - to market level, without offering further
specifics.
