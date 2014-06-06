SOFIA, June 6 The Bulgarian government is all
but certain to collapse within a year, as the head of the ruling
Socialists on Friday threw his weight behind calls for an early
election and said he would start consultations with other
political parties.
Pressure has mounted on Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski's
minority government after the Socialists' poor results in the
European Parliament elections in May, when the centre-right
opposition GERB party won by a bigger-than-expected margin.
The Socialists have been in power for a year, and their time
in office has been dogged by months of street protests over
corruption in the European Union's poorest country, and a series
of no-confidence votes brought by the opposition in parliament.
If the government falls it would be second such collapse in
two years, as a GERB-led administration fell in February 2013.
"We will start consultations with our partners and other
political parties for an early election," Socialist leader
Sergei Stanishev told reporters.
"I do not think that the idea for such vote to be in a year
is appropriate. The election should not be delayed, given that
there is a lack of stronger public support."
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; editing
by Matthias Williams)