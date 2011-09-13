* Sells tobacco holding co for 100 mln euros to VTB unit

* Only bidder BT Invest buys 79.8 pct stake

* Workers worried financial investor may close, resell mills (Adds detail, background)

By Irina Ivanova

SOFIA, Sept 13 Bulgaria's privatisation agency sealed a deal to sell cigarette maker Bulgartabak to a unit of Russia's VTB Bank for 100.1 million euros ($136.1 million), the agency said on Tuesday.

Austrian-registered BT Invest, controlled by Russia's second biggest lender, won the tender to buy a 79.8 percent stake in the Balkan country's dominant tobacco company. It was the only bidder for the stake after British American Tobacco withdrew from the competition.

The deal will be wrapped up after receiving approval from the Commission for Protection of Competition, the privatisation agency said in a statement.

The Balkan country's centre-right government has been keen to sell Bulgartabak, which holds a 36 percent market share, to bolster public revenues and ensure a market for Bulgarian tobacco.

The privatisation of the company, which has two cigarette mills and a tobacco processing unit, sparked protests earlier this month among workers worried about their jobs and the future of the company.

Bulgartabak's sale is a politically sensitive issue in the European Union's poorest member, because many of the country's ethnic Turks, who make up about 10 percent of the population of 7.4 million, are tobacco growers.

The privatisation of the cigarette maker failed in previous years due to political wrangling and pressure from interest groups benefiting from cigarette smuggling and state-financed contracts. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Holmes)