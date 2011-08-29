* BT Invest offers 100.1 mln euros for 79.8 pct stake

* Privatisation agency to decide on the bid within days

* Bulgartabak's H1 net profit drops 57 pct to 3.2 mln levs (Adds official quote, financial results)

SOFIA, Aug 29 BT Invest, owned by Russia's second-largest bank VTB , offered to pay 100.1 million euros($145 million) to buy control of cigarette maker Bulgartabak , the Bulgarian privatisation agency said on Monday.

Austrian-registered BT Invest was the sole bidder for a 79.8 percent stake in the Balkan country's dominant cigarette producer after British American Tobacco withdrew from the tender earlier this month.

The remaining 20.2 percent of Bulgartabak, which comprises two cigarette mills and a tobacco processing unit, is floated on the Bulgarian bourse.

The privatisation agency said it would decide whether to accept the bid within days.

The offered price is slightly below Bugratabak's market capitalisation, which stood at 202.6 million levs (150.5 million) on Monday after the closure of the Bulgarian stock exchange.

"The offered price is in the range of the fair market value," head of the privatisation agency Emil Karanikolov said.

BT Invest's offer is also in line with earlier government and industry expectations for the sale of the company, which has a 36 percent market share in the country, where over 40 percent of the adult population smokes.

This is the fourth attempt to sell the company and is part of the centre-right government's efforts to bolster public finances and ensure a market for local tobacco.

Local analysts and industry officials have criticised the government for linking the sale with an obligation to purchase Bulgarian tobacco, saying the option had turned off strategic investors.

Bulgartabak group's net profit in the first half of the year dropped to 3.2 million levs, down from 7.5 million in the same period a year ago, mainly due to increased financing costs, its consolidated report showed on Monday. ($1=.6886 Euro) ($1=1.346 Leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Erica Billingham and Will Waterman)