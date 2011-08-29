* BT Invest offers 100.1 mln euros for 79.8 pct stake
* Privatisation agency to decide on the bid within days
* Bulgartabak's H1 net profit drops 57 pct to 3.2 mln levs
SOFIA, Aug 29 BT Invest, owned by Russia's
second-largest bank VTB , offered to pay 100.1 million
euros($145 million) to buy control of cigarette maker
Bulgartabak , the Bulgarian privatisation agency said
on Monday.
Austrian-registered BT Invest was the sole bidder for a 79.8
percent stake in the Balkan country's dominant cigarette
producer after British American Tobacco withdrew from
the tender earlier this month.
The remaining 20.2 percent of Bulgartabak, which comprises
two cigarette mills and a tobacco processing unit, is floated on
the Bulgarian bourse.
The privatisation agency said it would decide whether to
accept the bid within days.
The offered price is slightly below Bugratabak's market
capitalisation, which stood at 202.6 million levs (150.5
million) on Monday after the closure of the Bulgarian stock
exchange.
"The offered price is in the range of the fair market
value," head of the privatisation agency Emil Karanikolov said.
BT Invest's offer is also in line with earlier government
and industry expectations for the sale of the company, which has
a 36 percent market share in the country, where over 40 percent
of the adult population smokes.
This is the fourth attempt to sell the company and is part
of the centre-right government's efforts to bolster public
finances and ensure a market for local tobacco.
Local analysts and industry officials have criticised the
government for linking the sale with an obligation to purchase
Bulgarian tobacco, saying the option had turned off strategic
investors.
Bulgartabak group's net profit in the first half of the year
dropped to 3.2 million levs, down from 7.5 million in the same
period a year ago, mainly due to increased financing costs, its
consolidated report showed on Monday.
($1=.6886 Euro)
($1=1.346 Leva)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Erica Billingham
and Will Waterman)