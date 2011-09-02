SOFIA, Sept 2 Bulgaria's privatisation agency approved on Friday a deal to sell cigarette maker Bulgartabak to a unit of Russian bank VTB for 101.1 million euros ($145 million), officials said.

"The supervisory board of the agency approved the deal," Rusi Statkov, a member of the privatisation agency's board said.

Austrian-registered BT Invest, controlled by Russia's second biggest lender, won the tender to buy the 78.9 percent stake in Bulgartabak. It was the only bidder. A contract with BT Invest has to be signed by September 15.

Earlier on Friday workers from the company, which has a 36 percent market share, protested against the sale which they view as not transparent and posing risks for their jobs and called for its immediate halt. (Reported by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)