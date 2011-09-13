BRIEF-Klepierre places 500 mln euro 10 year bonds with 1.375 pct coupon
* Places 500 million euro ($532.95 million) 10 year bonds with 1.375 percent coupon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9382 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SOFIA, Sept 13 Bulgaria's privatisation agency sealed a deal to sell cigarette maker Bulgartabak to a unit of Russia's VTB Bank for 100.1 million euros, the agency said on Tuesday.
Austrian-registered BT Invest, controlled by Russia's second biggest lender, won the tender to buy a 79.8 percent stake in the Balkan country's dominant tobacco holding. It was the only bidder for the stake. (Reporting by Irina Ivanova and Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Places 500 million euro ($532.95 million) 10 year bonds with 1.375 percent coupon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9382 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Disruptor Beam Inc files to say it raised about $5.9 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $9.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kwuwTv)
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.