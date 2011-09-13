SOFIA, Sept 13 Bulgaria's privatisation agency sealed a deal to sell cigarette maker Bulgartabak to a unit of Russia's VTB Bank for 100.1 million euros, the agency said on Tuesday.

Austrian-registered BT Invest, controlled by Russia's second biggest lender, won the tender to buy a 79.8 percent stake in the Balkan country's dominant tobacco holding. It was the only bidder for the stake. (Reporting by Irina Ivanova and Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)