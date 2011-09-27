SOFIA, Sept 27 Bulgaria's anti-monopoly watchdog gave the green light to a 100 million euro ($134.7 million) sale of state cigarette maker Bulgartabak to a unit of Russian bank VTB .

Austria-registered BT Invest, controlled by Russia's second-biggest lender, won a tender to buy 78.9 percent in the Balkan country's dominant tobacco holding. It was the only bidder.

The deal ends more than a decade of unsuccessful attempts to put the company in private hands, having been blocked by political wrangling and lobby groups that benefited from lucrative ties to the company.

The sale has sparked protests among workers and analysts who said the process was not transparent.

Economy and Energy Minister Traicho Traikov defended the sale on Tuesday, saying it was "a decent deal" which the centre-right government had to do.

In an interview to private TV channel NOVA, he said BT Invest is likely to resell the tobacco holding at a premium after revamping its two cigarette mills and a tobacco processing plant.

