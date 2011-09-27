SOFIA, Sept 27 Bulgaria's anti-monopoly watchdog
gave the green light to a 100 million euro ($134.7 million) sale
of state cigarette maker Bulgartabak to a unit of
Russian bank VTB .
Austria-registered BT Invest, controlled by Russia's
second-biggest lender, won a tender to buy 78.9 percent in the
Balkan country's dominant tobacco holding. It was the only
bidder.
The deal ends more than a decade of unsuccessful attempts to
put the company in private hands, having been blocked by
political wrangling and lobby groups that benefited from
lucrative ties to the company.
The sale has sparked protests among workers and analysts who
said the process was not transparent.
Economy and Energy Minister Traicho Traikov defended the
sale on Tuesday, saying it was "a decent deal" which the
centre-right government had to do.
In an interview to private TV channel NOVA, he said BT
Invest is likely to resell the tobacco holding at a premium
after revamping its two cigarette mills and a tobacco processing
plant.
($1 = 0.742 Euros)
