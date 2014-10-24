PARIS Oct 24 Trading in shares in French IT firm Bull was suspended on Friday morning at its request pending the publication of a statement, the Euronext exchange said.

Bull is the subject of a takeover by Atos, which said on Oct. 2 it held 95.56 percent of shares after a tender in the all-French IT sector deal [ID:nL6N0OC0UZ}. (Reporting by Raoul Sachs, Writing by Brian Love)