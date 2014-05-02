May 2 Bullabulling Gold Ltd

* Update on offer by Norton Gold Fields Limited

* Bidder's statement (including offer document) from Norton for all of fully paid ordinary shares in bullabulling ( "offer") has been dispatched to shareholders.

* Directors of Bullabulling reiterate that they unanimously recommend that shareholders reject offer by taking no action in relation to offer at this time.

* Directors of Bullabulling do not intend to accept offer for shares that they own or control. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: