Oct 8 Bull SA :

* Bull and CustomerMatrix have launched a new joint offering to accelerate the adoption of big data and cloud by large enterprises

* Joint offering is based on the CustomerMatrix cognitive intelligence and big data engine and Bull's cloud infrastructure Source text: bit.ly/1CTOetq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)