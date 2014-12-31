UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 31 Bumech SA :
* Distressed Assets FIZ AN acquires 15.2 percent stake in company as result of company's capital increase and merger with ZWG SA
* Distressed Assets FIZ AN is managed by Noble Funds Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources