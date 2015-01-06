Jan 6Bumech SA :

* Announced on Monday that Edward Brzozko holds a 8.55 pct stake in the company

* He acquired the stake following the incorporation of ZWG SA into the the company and issuance of new series F shares of offered to current ZWG shareholders at a ratio of two Bumech shares for 1 ZWG share

* Edward Brzozko holds 5,510,832 shares of the company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)