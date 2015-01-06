Jan 6 Bumech SA :

* Aviva Investors Poland TFI raises stake in Bumech to 7.02 percent from 3.77 percent

* Change in stake is result of incorporation of ZWG SA into Bumech and issuance of new series F shares offered to current ZWG shareholders at a ratio of two Bumech shares for one ZWG share

* Aviva Investors Poland TFI holds 4,527,091 shares of the company