LONDON, June 21 Indonesia-focused coal miner Bumi Plc said on Friday its shares would resume trading later than originally indicated but "as soon as possible" after what is set to be a stormy annual general meeting next week.

Trading of London shares in Bumi, co-founded by financier Nat Rothschild and Indonesia's influential Bakrie family, was suspended in April, after irregularities found in the accounts of a key subsidiary forced it to delay its full-year results.

It has since said more than $200 million was lost at unit Berau Coal.

Shareholders had been expected to vote on Wednesday on Bumi's long-planned split with the Bakrie family - a key element of the group's planned restructuring and reconstruction - but Bumi said on Friday that talks were still ongoing.

In a statement, Bumi said it remained committed to a split but gave little indication that an end to months-long negotiations over the $640 million cash-and-share divorce was near. The Bakries have paid only a $50 million fee.

Bumi's board is due to face shareholders on June 26 and is expected to see a strong protest vote from investors bruised by ongoing disputes between key investors and tumbling shares.

Rothschild said on Friday he would vote against all board members but one, and investor advisory group PIRC told shareholders last week they should oppose the annual report, remuneration plan, auditors and chairman.

The split with the Bakries ends the family's London adventure, as they swap cash and their stock in Bumi Plc for a minority stake in Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources, at the centre of a probe into potential wrongdoing at Bumi's Indonesian operations. The separation will allow Bumi to press ahead with a revival focused on its other subsidiary, Berau.

Bumi said talks with the Bakries would also touch on the unwinding of another partnership - that between the Bakries and outgoing chairman Samin Tan's Borneo Group. Tan bailed out the family last year and became a major shareholder in Bumi.

Rothschild questioned the link between talks between Borneo and the Bakries and the split with the whole of Bumi.