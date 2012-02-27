(Adds date)
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 27 Malaysia's Bumi
Armada Bhd, a company controlled by Malaysian
billionaire T. Ananda Krishnan, said in a stock exchange filing
on Monday:
*Q4 ended Dec 31 net profit rose 13 percent to 124.76
million Malaysian ringgit from 110.37 million ringgit a year
earlier
*Revenue dropped marginally to 370.85 million ringgit from
371.16 million ringgit a year ago
*The company proposed a tax exempt first and final cash
dividend of 2.5 sen per share for 2011
*Going forward, Bumi Armada anticipated another year of high
activity across all its sectors
*Shares remained flat at 4.01 ringgit
