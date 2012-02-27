(Adds date)

KUALA LUMPUR Feb 27 Malaysia's Bumi Armada Bhd, a company controlled by Malaysian billionaire T. Ananda Krishnan, said in a stock exchange filing on Monday:

*Q4 ended Dec 31 net profit rose 13 percent to 124.76 million Malaysian ringgit from 110.37 million ringgit a year earlier

*Revenue dropped marginally to 370.85 million ringgit from 371.16 million ringgit a year ago

*The company proposed a tax exempt first and final cash dividend of 2.5 sen per share for 2011

*Going forward, Bumi Armada anticipated another year of high activity across all its sectors

*Shares remained flat at 4.01 ringgit (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui)