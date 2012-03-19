GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip off 1-1/2-yr high, Trump's yuan remarks in focus
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 Malaysian shipping firms Bumi Armada Bhd and MISC Bhd are front runners for a contract to supply a floating, production, storage and offloading vessel to U.S-based oil and gas firm Hess Corp , the Edge Malaysia reported on Saturday.
Bumi Armada has partnered with Singaporean offshore services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd and MISC has joined hands with Malaysian offshore oil and gas firm Ramunia Holdings Bhd to bid for the job, the business weekly reported, quoting unidentified industry sources.
"It should be announced soon, the latest by the end of this month, if Hess wants the job to start by year-end," the paper quoted an oil and gas official as saying.
It would be a three-year contract for an Aframax size vessel, between 75,000 to 115,000 deadweight tonnes, for development of the North Malay Basin, it said.
Separately, RHB Research on Monday lifted MISC to "trading buy" from "market perform", raising its fair value on the national carrier to 6.12 ringgit a share from 5.70.
"We believe MISC is a good proxy play to the strong possibility of a sooner-than-expected recovery in the global shipping sector on the back of the current brutal, disorderly and furious consolidation," it said in a research note.
Bumi Armada rose 3.2 percent to 4.25 ringgit a share as of 9.36 am (0136 GMT) on Monday, while MISC was up 0.4 percent to 5.17. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (.KLSE) rose 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
BEIJING, Feb 24 China's coal imports from North Korea eased last month after new U.N. Security Council sanctions curbing the isolated country's sales of the fuel abroad came into effect, as Russia, Mongolia, Australia and Indonesia raised shipments, data showed on Friday.
By Fransiska Nangoy JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's crude palm oil (CPO) output likely declined in January, a second straight monthly drop in the world's top producer of the widely used commodity, a Reuters survey showed. CPO production in the Southeast Asian nation likely slipped to 2.95 million tonnes in January from 3.22 million tonnes in December, according to the median estimate in a survey of three industry associations and a state palm research firm. Exports of I