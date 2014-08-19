KUALA LUMPUR Aug 19 Malaysian oil field
services firm Bumi Armada Bhd said on Tuesday a
consortium in which a wholly-owned unit is involved had won a
$1.18 billion contract in Indonesia.
The consortium will supply a floating production, storage
and offloading (FPSO) vessel for Madura BD Field, a site east of
Surabaya owned by Husky-CNOOC Madura Ltd.
It includes Bumi's wholly-owned unit Bumi Armada Offshore
Holdings Ltd and partner PT Armada Gema Nusantara.
The 10-year contract includes options for five annual
extensions worth an additional $147 million.
