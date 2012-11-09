JAKARTA Nov 9 Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources is to submit to a second independent investigation into its accounts, weeks after lawyers for London-based shareholder Bumi Plc began their own probe into alleged financial irregularities.

The London probe, led by law firm Macfarlanes, is expected to conclude this month, but it was unclear whether that could be delayed by the separate, Jakarta inquiries into Bumi Resources activities from 2010 until the first half of 2012.

London-listed Bumi, co-founded by the politically connected Bakrie family and financier Nat Rothschild, own 29 percent of the Indonesian company. They launched the probe in September after charges were made by a whistleblower.

The Bakries have since proposed a $1.4 billion deal to unravel Bumi and take back their coal assets, including the stake in Bumi Resources, a jewel in the family crown.

Dileep Srivastava, director of Bumi Resources, said the company was committed to following Indonesian law and complying with local regulation.

"(Bumi Resources) is confident that these proactive steps are in the best interest of all our stakeholders and appropriately advance the concerns of Bumi Plc," he said.

The company's audit committee filed a petition in October to conduct an audit via an independent team. A court approved the request on Nov. 8 and the probe will be conducted within 90 days from the appointment of the independent auditors.

Bumi Plc acknowledged the statement from Bumi Resources but declined to comment further.