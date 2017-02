(Adds details)

LONDON Oct 17 Bumi Plc , the mining group founded last year by billionaire financier Nathaniel Rothschild, said it will not go ahead with its planned purchase of 75 percent of PT Bumi Resources Minerals at this time due to continuing market uncertainties.

Bumi planned to buy the stake from Bumi Resources for $2.07 billion of convertible bonds, adding base metals, iron ore and some precious metals assets to its core focus on coal.

