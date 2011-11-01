* Bakrie to sell part of Bumi stake in $1 bln deal

* Deal allows Bakries to avoid default on $1.35 bln loan

* Transaction values Bumi shares at 46 pct premium (Adds details)

LONDON, Nov 1 Indonesia's Bakrie Group confirmed on Tuesday it has reached a deal with an Indonesian investor to sell part of its stake in Bumi Plc , allowing the politically connected Bakries to pay down debt and avoid default on a $1.35 billion loan.

Bakrie Group said in a statement it had agreed a "long term and strategic partnership" with coal miner Borneo Lumbung Energi . The $1 billion deal will transfer ownership of the family's stake to jointly and equally owned investment vehicles.

The vehicles will hold 47.6 percent of London-listed Bumi Plc, the Bakrie family venture with financier Nat Rothschild.

The transaction values Bumi Plc's shares at about 1091 pence, a 46 percent premium to the closing price on Monday.

The deal with Borneo, which is backed by Indonesian investor Samin Tan, would help Bakrie pay off the bulk of an $1.345 billion loan and extricate itself from a debt crunch that has weighed on the share price of the world's largest thermal coal exporter Bumi Resources .

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that Bakrie Group is selling a 23.8 percent stake in Bumi Plc. (Reporting by Julie Crust; Clara Ferreira-Marques)