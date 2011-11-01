* Bakrie to sell part of Bumi stake in $1 bln deal
* Deal allows Bakries to avoid default on $1.35 bln loan
* Transaction values Bumi shares at 46 pct premium
LONDON, Nov 1 Indonesia's Bakrie Group confirmed
on Tuesday it has reached a deal with an Indonesian investor to
sell part of its stake in Bumi Plc , allowing the
politically connected Bakries to pay down debt and avoid default
on a $1.35 billion loan.
Bakrie Group said in a statement it had agreed a "long term
and strategic partnership" with coal miner Borneo Lumbung Energi
. The $1 billion deal will transfer ownership of the
family's stake to jointly and equally owned investment vehicles.
The vehicles will hold 47.6 percent of London-listed Bumi
Plc, the Bakrie family venture with financier Nat Rothschild.
The transaction values Bumi Plc's shares at about 1091
pence, a 46 percent premium to the closing price on Monday.
The deal with Borneo, which is backed by Indonesian investor
Samin Tan, would help Bakrie pay off the bulk of an $1.345
billion loan and extricate itself from a debt crunch that has
weighed on the share price of the world's largest thermal coal
exporter Bumi Resources .
Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that Bakrie Group is
selling a 23.8 percent stake in Bumi Plc.
(Reporting by Julie Crust; Clara Ferreira-Marques)