* Says PT Bumi repays $600 mln of CIC loan early
* Repayment to cut PT Bumi annual interest bill by $72 mln
* Remaining $1.3 bln of loan can be prepaid in 2012, 2013
(Adds details, background, banks)
JAKARTA/LONDON, Nov 8 Indonesia's PT Bumi
Resources , Asia's largest thermal coal exporter, has
completed the early repayment of $600 million of its debt to
sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) ,
cutting its annual interest bill by $72 million.
The first tranche of CIC debt had been due in September 2013
and was paid early by mutual consent, Bumi said.
PT Bumi is 29 percent owned by London-listed Bumi Plc
, a joint venture between Indonesia's Bakrie Group,
investor Samin Tan and British financier Nat Rothschild.
Bumi Plc has long said that slashing PT Bumi's net debt
burden of more than $3 billion, according to a presentation at
the end of September, and bringing down the cost of repayment
has been a key priority.
The $1.9 billion CIC loan, held in three tranches and with
an interest rate of 12 percent, was the largest single component
of the debt pile.
The $600 million loan has been refinanced through a group of
banks led by Barclays Capital , Bank of America Merrill
Lynch , JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE),
with an interest rate of LIBOR plus 6 percent.
The remaining two tranches of CIC debt can be prepaid from
October 2012 and October 2013 respectively.
(Editing by Kate Holton)