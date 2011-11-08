* Says PT Bumi repays $600 mln of CIC loan early

* Repayment to cut PT Bumi annual interest bill by $72 mln

* Remaining $1.3 bln of loan can be prepaid in 2012, 2013 (Adds details, background, banks)

JAKARTA/LONDON, Nov 8 Indonesia's PT Bumi Resources , Asia's largest thermal coal exporter, has completed the early repayment of $600 million of its debt to sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) , cutting its annual interest bill by $72 million.

The first tranche of CIC debt had been due in September 2013 and was paid early by mutual consent, Bumi said.

PT Bumi is 29 percent owned by London-listed Bumi Plc , a joint venture between Indonesia's Bakrie Group, investor Samin Tan and British financier Nat Rothschild.

Bumi Plc has long said that slashing PT Bumi's net debt burden of more than $3 billion, according to a presentation at the end of September, and bringing down the cost of repayment has been a key priority.

The $1.9 billion CIC loan, held in three tranches and with an interest rate of 12 percent, was the largest single component of the debt pile.

The $600 million loan has been refinanced through a group of banks led by Barclays Capital , Bank of America Merrill Lynch , JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), with an interest rate of LIBOR plus 6 percent.

The remaining two tranches of CIC debt can be prepaid from October 2012 and October 2013 respectively. (Editing by Kate Holton)