UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Jan 22 Bumi PLC : * Bakrie group -"nat rothschild's position now untenable" * Bakrie - it is bakrie family's intention to press ahead with the first leg of
its proposal to unwind its relationship with Bumi * Bakrie group - bakries co-operated with macfarlanes report - bakrie
representatives were interviewed by macfarlanes
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources