LONDON Feb 12 Bumi PLC : * Pt berau, Q4 coal mined was 5.9 million tonnes and coal sales were 6.5

million tonnes, up 15% and 30% respectively * Full year production target for coal mined of 21 million tonnes was achieved * Production cost of sales were $36.1/t in the quarter, down 19% on the same

period last year, * Reduction in costs helped offset the impact of the lower coal price in Q4 * Expect to continue this strong operational performance in 2013