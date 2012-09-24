GLOBAL MARKETS-Telcos, banks lift European shares, dollar dips
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
LONDON, Sept 24 Bumi PLC : * Ari hudaya, a non-executive director of the company, has resigned
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, Feb 20 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets