LONDON Nov 5 Bumi PLC : * Is no longer appropriate for it to account for its shareholding in Bumi

resources as an associate * Instead it should be accounted for as an investment under ias 39. * Will lead to a charge (non-cash) in the 2012 income statement of the company * Investment in Bumi resources valued using share price of Bumi res as

published on Indonesia stock exchange * This accounting reclassification has no bearing on process relating to long

haul proposal